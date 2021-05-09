Maple Ridge student earns award for speech – in Japanese

The 33rd annual British Columbia Japanese Speech Contest was held virtually in March

Hikaru Ozduman won Outstanding Effort at the 33rd annual British Columbia Japanese Speech Contest. (SD42/Special to The News)

A Thomas Haney secondary student has received an award for a speech in Japanese in front of judges from the consulate-General of Japan.

Grade 10 honours student Hikaru Ozduman won Outstanding Effort at the 33rd annual British Columbia Japanese Speech Contest held virtually in March.

He competed against six other competitors from Walnut Grove secondary, Burnaby North secondary, Gladstone secondary, Semiahmoo secondary, and Burnaby secondary in the High School-Open category.

His speech was titled Internet World.

“He’s a hard-working, really smart kid,” said his principal Grant Frend.

“He always deserves the awards that he gets. He’s a great kid,” he added.

The annual contest features competitors from the high school beginner level all the way to advanced university level.

Samantha Doucette, also a student at Thomas Haney secondary, competed in the High School-Beginner category with her speech The Beautiful Life of a Student.

This years event was o-organized by B.C. Japanese Speech Contest Organizing Committee and Consulate General of Japan with the support of Department of Asian Studies UBC, Japan Foundation, Local Business Cooperation and Associations, and sister cities in Japan

It was open to British Columbia and Yukon residents who speak Japanese as a foreign or second language.

In total there were 37 competitors from across the province: 15 high school contestants and 22 university level.