Maple Ridge student raises thousands for children living in Ukraine

Donations to Save the Children are still being accepted

Daniel Paczolay made 30 bracelets out of mini elastic bands to give as a thank you for larger donations. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge Elementary School student has raised thousands in support of Ukrainian children fleeing the war against Russia with the help of his fellow school-mates.

And Daniel Paczolay is hoping to raise thousands more for Save the Children by his deadline of mid-May.

So far he has raised $2,137.55 – including $1,037.55 with the help of students and staff at his school. The balance was raised by private donors online.

Paczolay, who comes from a Hungarian background, watches the news a lot with his family, explained his mother Viktoria Karsai. He was constantly asking if his family still living in Hungary were safe from the war.

After being reassured they were safe, the 9-year-old decided he wanted to do something to help children still living in Ukraine.

So, he decided to start a fundraiser involving his entire school called MRE Kids 4 Kids.

After passing his idea past his principal and the school district, and talking with his Grade 4 teacher Marita Haavisto, he came up with a plan.

Just before March break students at the school were asked to do chores at home to collect donations from their parents for the cause while they were on vacation.

Money was collected the week students returned to school.

Paczolay also made about 30 bracelets made from braided elastic bands in the colours of Ukraine – yellow and blue – to give as thanks to people who donated larger amounts.

This is Paczolay’s first time organizing a fundraising event through his school.

He even has his dojo and his jiu jitsu class raising money at Bateson Martial Arts, which he will add to his total when he receives the donations.

Haavisto said she has been trying to help her students understand what children displaced by the war must be going through and it has inspired them to help in the campaign in any way they can.

Anyone wanting to donate can do so at savethechildren.akaraisin.com/ui/teamsave/p/758b56b7545a4e359a6bf9c324ba9e02.

