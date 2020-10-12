Maple Ridge student receives education award from provincial credit union

Paige Lohnes of Maple Ridge has been awarded a Standing Tall Award. (Coast Capital Savings/Special to The News)

A student from Maple Ridge who has overcome adversity to excel at school has been awarded a scholarship from Coast Capital Savings.

Paige Lohnes of Maple Ridge has been awarded a Standing Tall Award, given to 61 youth across the province who defied the odds to not only excel, but continue their education.

The $2,500 grant helps students with costs related to post-secondary education.

Even though Lohnes has had a challenging upbringing, the events in her life have shaped her, making it more challenging to successfully complete high-school and pursue her future post-secondary goals, explained a press release from Coast Capital Savings.

She now plans to follow in her aunts’ footsteps and one day run her own business.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge youth wants to give back after receiving education award

Lohnes is currently attending the University of Victoria to obtain her Bachelor of Business degree.

“It is such a great honor to win this award. I have had the goal of attending this school for years and Coast Capital has helped make it a reality,” said Lohnes.

Since it was established in 2004, the scholarships have supported almost 1,000 students fund their post-secondary studies with an investment of more than $2.5 million.

RELATED: BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

“I am truly inspired and heartened by this year’s 61 award winners, each of whom have faced significant challenges and shown incredibly resiliency,” said Maureen Young, Coast Capital’s director of community leadership.

“The Coast Capital Education Awards program is unique in that it looks beyond a student’s academic standing and takes into account an all-encompassing picture of these students. Each of them has demonstrated an incredible ability to accomplish their goals, despite life challenges,” added Young.

Capital Savings, Canada’s largest credit union by membership, aim their community investments at empowering young people to achieve what’s important in their lives.



newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter