Maple Ridge student receives life-changing $40,000 scholarship

Bella Gushue was one of 140 Grade 12 students to receive the scholarship from Beedie Luminaries

A Maple Ridge high school student is the recipient of a $40,000 scholarship from Beedie Luminaries.

Bella Gushue, a graduating student from Westview Secondary School, was one of 140 Grade 12 students and 17 single parents across the province to receive a scholarship.

She will be attending the University of British Columbia in the fall.

Ryan Beedie is behind the foundation that was established four years ago. This year $6.2 million in scholarships was awarded – the largest number that Beedie Luminaries has ever awarded at one time.

According to Beedie Luminaries, the scholarship program supports students who not only demonstrate strong academic potential, but are also involved in their communities and have faced life challenges and adversity with determination and optimism. The scholarships recognize students’ resilience and resolve while lowering the financial barriers to pursuing a post-secondary education.

“Year after year, I am amazed and inspired by the sheer number of bright, driven and highly engaged students who apply to the Beedie Luminaries program and the promise that they show,” said Ryan Beedie. “I am elated to be able to extend our support to more students than ever before so that even more talented British Columbians can pursue higher education and reach their full potential.”

Scholarship recipients will be going on to university, trade schools or vocational training to learn everything from animal health and forestry management to computer science and 3D animation, noted Beedie.

This year’s Grade 12 recipients come from 81 high schools in 30 communities across B.C., with 38 per cent being the first in their immediate family to pursue post-secondary education and 55 per cent coming from single-parent or legal guardian families.

In addition to receiving up to $40,000 in financial assistance, each recipient will be paired with a mentor, offered paid work opportunities, Stay on Track student support, invitations to special events, and access to the Beedie Luminaries online community.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows pharmacy surpasses its goal; raises $1500 for Noah Trulsen scholarship

ALSO: New book profiles Nelson man behind Canada’s first student-athlete scholarship

Scholarships were also given out through the organization’s Single Parent Awards for Resilience and Knowledge Program, or SPARK, for single parents facing financial adversity in the province who want to further their education.

Beedie Luminaries, a registered foundation and non-profit society, launched on November 13, 2018, with a $50-million donation from Beedie that coincided with his 50th birthday with the goal of enhancing future career opportunities through education. Financial support is given to students applying to public post-secondary institutions, including universities, colleges and trade schools in the province.

To date, the program has awarded 487 scholarships to students across the province.

Students who are interested in applying to be part of next year’s cohort can follow Beedie Luminaries on social media or go to beedieluminaries.ca.

The application period for the 2023 cohort will open in fall 2022.