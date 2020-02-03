Maple Ridge student takes second in provincial Legion contest

Gwen Jaskiewicz’s winning poem called Remembrance Day.

A student from St. Patrick’s School in Maple Ridge has won second place for her poem about the importance of Remembrance Day.

Gwen Jaskiewicz, Grade 7, entered her poem called Remembrance Day into the Youth Remembrance Contest, an annual contest put on by Royal Canadian Legion that started in the 1950’s.

The 12-year-old represented Maple Ridge Branch 88 of the Legion.

Submissions were made from across the province.

There is both a colour and black and white poster contest, an essay contest and a poetry contest.

The contest is divided into four age groups: seniors Grades 10, 11 and 12; intermediate Grades 7, 8 and 9; junior Grades 4, 5 and 6; and primary Grades 1, 2 and 3 for the poster contest only.

First place winners in each of the categories will be part of the national competition.

Those who come first at the national level in all age groups for the poster contests, and the first place winning entries of the senior categories in the literary contests will be displayed at the Canadian War Museum from July 1 to May 1 of the following year.

Second and third place winning entries of the poster contest will be displayed in the foyer of the House of Commons during the Remembrance period in November.

The Legion will sponsor a trip to Ottawa to attend the National Remembrance Day Service for all senior winners in the two poster, essay and poetry contests. There, the winners will place a wreath on behalf of the youth of Canada as well as have an opportunity to meet and visit with the Governor General.

 

Judges look over the poster contest. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

