Maple Ridge student wins Trailblazer Scholarship

Zelinski given the award in memory of woman who was leader in business

Brooke Zelinski has been given a scholarship awarded to women who are trailblazers. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge student with a love for outdoor adventure has been recognized as a leader.

Brooke Zelinski has been given the Renate Mueller Trailblazer Scholarship, for women who are future leaders, presented by Westland Insurance. It is an award of $2,500.

This is the first year the company is awarding the Renate Mueller scholarship, which is intended for a post-secondary school student who demonstrates a commitment to community service and a dedication to professional development.

Applicants must also share how they plan to promote the advancement of gender equity and support for women in business.

Zelinski will be attending her second year of the Thompson Rivers University Adventure Studies Program – a course of study inspired by a passion for the outdoors.

She has built an impressive leadership profile as camp leader with the Girl Guides, and Zelinski has led week-long backpacking excursions and coached and mentored younger girls as a student aid in school.

She is also active in the broader community, and served at semi-annual church teas and worked as a photo editor at their annual service event.

“Congratulations to Brooke on this achievement, we can’t wait to see what you do next!” said a post from Westland Insurance.

The Renate Mueller Trailblazer Scholarship was announced in January this year as a partnership between the company and the Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia. The scholarship was created to honour the legacy of Renate Mueller, a trailblazer and mentor in the insurance industry, and the first female president of the association.

“Renate was relentless in her pursuit of opportunities and opened a lot of doors for Westland; she helped our organization expand across BC and into Alberta,” said Jason Wubs, CEO of Westland Insurance.

“To me though, above all else, Renate was just a great human being and I look forward to seeing her legacy live on through this scholarship.”