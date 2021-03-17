Maple Ridge students offer COVID advice

Grade 2 students at Kanaka Creek elementary give their take on pandemic

A picture by Harrison, a Grade 2 student at Kanaka Creek elementary. (Special to The News)

Children are the voice of the future.

And after just having passed the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is interesting to see how much of this historic event they are picking up on.

Recently a teacher at an elementary school in Langley asked her students to write letters of positive messages and words of wisdom to adults following the events of the past year.

Students at Kanaka Creek elementary in Maple Ridge have done the same.

Kate Stewart’s Grade 2 class offered their own advice to adults.

Most offered advice about washing hands, wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and keeping socially distanced.

Arshan offered, “don’t eat too much candy or you will get sick”.

Lucas added “don’t touch other people’s stuff”.

Syenna wanted to remind adults that if they feel sick they should go to see a doctor.

Hudson advised people to stay in a basement if they are sick.

Payton recommended having groceries delivered to the house and then wiped down.

“Don’t have people go inside your house and if your (sic) feeling lonely do a video chat or call on the telephone,” she offered.

“It might be hard but it will keep you safe.”

However, a letter from Harrison asked adults to listen to listen to Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer.

“Please so I can have a happy life,” he begged.

He also reiterated Dr. Henry’s mantra: Be kind. Be calm. Be safe.

Adding his own: “Be the one who changes the world”.