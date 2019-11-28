Maple Ridge students prepare for annual drive-thru food drive next week

Maple Ridge secondary is hosting its annual drive-through food drive event next week in support of the Friends in Need Food Bank.

Kris Crawford, MRSS office staff, estimates the school has been organizing the event for about 10 years now.

“It’s a really big deal, not that it’s a competition, by any means. But there’s been a few years where we’ve been the Friends in Need [Food Bank’s] biggest donation.”

On Friday, Dec. 6, the community can ‘drive-thru’ in front of the school at 21911 – 122 Avenue from 7:25 to 8:25 a.m., before the start of the school day, and donate non-perishable food items or make a cash donation.

READ MORE: Silent auction for Community Services in Maple Ridge

“People can walk-up, drive-up, bike-up – whatever they like,” said Crawford. “[Students will] come and unload it from your car, you don’t even have to get out of your car if you don’t want to, which is why its a drive-thru.”

The event will include music, hot chocolate and a special appearance by Santa and Rambo, the school mascot.

“It’s just lovely to find that there’s just that many kids and people who are so generous at such an important time,” said Crawford.

In addition to the drive-thru event, on Saturday, Dec. 7, students will going around neighbourhoods to collect donations from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Sometime next week, members of the student council will blitz a variety of neighbourhoods with flyers saying we’ll be coming by next week, if you’d like to make a donation we’d love to collect it,” explained Crawford.

Students will have a letter of introduction to provide proof they are from the secondary school.

For those who wish to make a donation, but will not be at home on Dec. 7, they are asked to leave non-perishable food items on their front doorstep so students can come by and collect them.

“Every single item makes a difference,” Crawford said.

Donations collected from each day will be organized, boxed and delivered to the Friends in Need Food Bank.

Last year, the school donated more than $400 in cash and 2,600 food items.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.