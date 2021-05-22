Laity View Grade 6/7 students will carry water to walk a mile in the shoes of kids in South Sudan. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge students raising money to help South Sudan kids after hearing moving story

Laity View elementary Grade 6/7 students will carry 4L water jugs for 5 km to raise money for wells

A touching story can be a very powerful motivational tool.

Joanna Edwards’ Grade 6/7 class at Laity View elementary recently read an inspirational book which encouraged the students to complete a difficult task for the betterment of kids like themselves who live thousands of kilometres away.

It was a tale about a girl who spent her whole day walking back-and-forth to a well to get water for her family – a chore not uncommon in South Sudan, where the story took place.

Even with the effort put forth to acquire the thirst quenching liquid, the water was often muddy and sometimes unsafe to drink.

After hearing the story was true, the students decided to raise some money by taking part in a walk-for-water challenge.

“We will be walking five kilometres while carrying four litre jugs of water in hopes of raising money for the people of South Sudan,” said Edwards.

“Together, we can help Water for South Sudan drill more wells and provide more clean water to people in need.

“With a well in their village, children could go to school instead of spending their days walking for water.”

The students will take part in the challenge on May 28, and have set up a fundraising site on classy.org help them reach their goal of raising $1,000.

“You can be sure that it will benefit a great cause,” said Edwards.

fundraiser

