Maple Ridge students wish seniors a Merry Christmas with candy

Students from Kanaka Creek elementary handed out candy to Willow Retirement Community residents

Students at Kanaka Creek elementary gave some seniors in Maple Ridge an early Christmas present this year with bags full of candy.

More than 1,000 bags were decorated by students at the school and filled with left over Halloween candy.

The event has been taking place at the school for more than five years said Grade 3/4 teacher Debby Moran, whose class along with her husband, Paul Moran’s Grade 7 class, sorted the candies and filled the bags.

Debby’s class delivered bags to residents of Chartwell Willow Retirement Community earlier this month.

She said it’s about giving back to the community. Especially for seniors, said the teacher, because they don’t often get Christmas presents.

In addition to handing out the bags of candy her students also sang a couple of Christmas songs.

 

