Maple Ridge author Leanne Van Dongen, 19, has just published her fourth book. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge author Leanne Van Dongen, 19, has just published her fourth book. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge teen author takes a stab at horror

Leanne Van Dongen’s fourth book is the first in her new series called Death Life

A Maple Ridge children’s author is taking a stab at horror.

Leanne Van Dongen’s first young adult book, Death Life, is the first in a series of three books in the Death Life Series.

The story is about three young girls – Felicity, Janessa, and Allison – who are being physically and psychologically tortured by the ghost of an unknown girl. The ghost is testing the strength of the girls’ friendships because she wants them to play a game, that will be introduced in book two of the series, and eventually perform a task, that will be in book three.

The girls are put into situations in which fear and selfishness could be their downfall and where they have to protect themselves as well as each other from dying, explained the 19-year-old.

If one dies – they all die.

Writing horror for the first time, not to mention writing for an older age group, those aged 13- to 18-years-old, had its challenges for Van Dongen.

READ MORE: Teen author publishes first book in Maple Ridge

“I have a bit of a fascination for stories that are a little bit darker,” she said. However, she noted, the story is more complex than her first three books.

Van Dongen started writing when she was only 10. When she turned 12, she came up with the idea for her first book Kate the Great. The determined teen put pen to paper and in two years she had it published. Next in the Showtime Collection of books aimed at young readers was the The Trio, published in 2018, followed by Stage Fright in 2020. The three books were inspired by Van Dongen’s love of figure skating and contained themes of friendships, the stress of performing and overcoming obstacles.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge teen author releases third book

“It’s definitely more involved,” said the teen about Death Life, that she started writing at 17.

“There’s a lot happening with the torture scenes,” she explained, adding that sideline issues like the seriousness of bullying, how to cope with grief, how to stand up for oneself and how to find safety with friends, are also introduced.

“Later on throughout the series more characters come into play. So, the story definitely evolves and it gets bigger and there is more happening. So it’s pretty heavy.”

Currently Van Dongen is working on book two of the horror series, Death Game, which the young author is hoping will be released in 2022.

Death Life is published by Rosedog Books and is available locally at Black Bond Books in ValleyFair Mall and also on Amazon, Rosedog Books and Indigo/Chapters.

authormaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Maple Ridge author Leanne Van Dongen, 19, has just published her fourth book. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge author Leanne Van Dongen, 19, has just published her fourth book. (Special to The News)

Previous story
LOOKING BACK: Maple Ridge’s coal boom – that wasn’t
Next story
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows groups receive funds to combat racism

Just Posted

A Multicultural Women’s group at the Family Education and Support Centre where women from very different parts of the world get together to learn about each other’s culture by cooking on Zoom. “We can build intercultural trust when we learn from each other,” said Carolina Echeverri, Local Immigration Partnership Secretariat at the centre. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows groups receive funds to combat racism

192 organizations across B.C. received part of $1.2 million for their anti-racism initiatives

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

Maple Ridge author Leanne Van Dongen, 19, has just published her fourth book. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge teen author takes a stab at horror

Leanne Van Dongen’s fourth book is the first in her new series called Death Life

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Yennadon elementary added to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows COVID-19 school exposures

Two cases at Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge. (News files)
Outbreak at Maple Ridge hospital declared over

Fraser Health says there are no longer any cases at Ridge Meadows Hospital

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

A mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, 65 kilometres northwest of Minsk, Belarus on September 4, 2015. The Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) is the latest group to speak out against mink farming in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits
Union of BC Indian Chiefs latest group to call for moratorium on B.C. mink farming

With other countries phasing out mink farming, time is now for province to follow suit, says union VP

A construction worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

The power to issue closure orders was granted as part of a public health order issued Thursday, April 8

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

A large area of the railway tracks beneath a bridge on Highway 1 has been cordoned off by police tape as investigators collect evidence. Patrick Penner / Abbotsford News.
IHIT releases name of the homicide victim at Abbotsford homeless camp

No motive or suspects known yet in murder of 35-year-old Robert Nelson

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s received after the province granted Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority. (File photo)
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

Most Read