Maple Ridge theatre company seeks performer to deliver dramatic monologue

A Night Of The Macabre will be staged for Halloween

A performance of Such Stuff at the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park earlier this month. (Christina Waschko/Special to The News)

A local theatre company is looking for an artiste with a flair for the dramatic to deliver a monologue for their upcoming production.

The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society needs to fill this one role in the short called In The Red Light by Maurice Level– one of three short plays that will be performed for A Night of the Macabre.

The role needs to be filled by a male actor between the ages of 25 and 50 and auditions will be held by Zoom.

A Night of the Macabre, directed by Simon Challenger, will also include a performance of The Tell Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe and Slumach’s Gold and The Widow’s Curse by C.I Young. The cast in each play will be small and socially distanced.

This open-air theatre event is only the second production by the theatrical society since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such Stuff, a performance of favourite scenes chosen by the society from past years, took place mid September at the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park.

A Night of the Macabre will be staged at three locations: the Maple Ridge Museum, 22510 116 Ave.; Haney House at 11612 224 St.; and St. Andrews Heritage Church at 22279 116 Ave..

The shows are to be 15 minute vignettes that will run four times each evening and will be timed so that audience members can walk from each site to see a show.

COVID social distancing protocols will be in place for both the actors and the audience.

A Night of the Macabre takes place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30.

Admission is by donation.

Those interested in auditioning for the monologue can email schallenger@shaw.ca.