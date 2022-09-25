Maple Ridge to celebrate Arbor Day on Sept. 28

Arbor Day, which emphasizes planting and protecting trees, is coming up on Sept. 28. (The News files)

Nature lovers will find Arbor Day celebrations coming up on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Maple Ridge.

From 3 p.m. tp 5:30 p.m. there will be family activities at Fletcher Park, located at 12260 Fletcher St.

The free event will feature a variety of tree-related activities, including games, education on tree health, and more.

Those attending will be invited to enjoy a scenic view of the park and surrounding community with a bucket truck ride courtesy of BC Plant Health Care. They can help maintain the trees in the park, play games or test their balance on a slack line.

Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Wednesday of September in Canada, and is also commonly known as Maple Leaf Day. The event is marked with the planting of trees, and focusses on the importance of maintaining and caring for trees as a way to protect natural resources.

