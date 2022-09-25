Arbor Day, which emphasizes planting and protecting trees, is coming up on Sept. 28. (The News files)

Arbor Day, which emphasizes planting and protecting trees, is coming up on Sept. 28. (The News files)

Maple Ridge to celebrate Arbor Day on Sept. 28

Family activities planned in Fletcher Park

Nature lovers will find Arbor Day celebrations coming up on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Maple Ridge.

From 3 p.m. tp 5:30 p.m. there will be family activities at Fletcher Park, located at 12260 Fletcher St.

The free event will feature a variety of tree-related activities, including games, education on tree health, and more.

Those attending will be invited to enjoy a scenic view of the park and surrounding community with a bucket truck ride courtesy of BC Plant Health Care. They can help maintain the trees in the park, play games or test their balance on a slack line.

READ ALSO: Live art on display at Maple Ridge Public Library

Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Wednesday of September in Canada, and is also commonly known as Maple Leaf Day. The event is marked with the planting of trees, and focusses on the importance of maintaining and caring for trees as a way to protect natural resources.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge residents angry at coming multi-use path

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pasta night for pups in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Arbor Day, which emphasizes planting and protecting trees, is coming up on Sept. 28. (The News files)
Maple Ridge to celebrate Arbor Day on Sept. 28

Paws for Hope Animal foundation is holding a pasta and wine fundraising event in Pitt Meadows. (Paws for Hope/Special to The News)
Pasta night for pups in Pitt Meadows

Elmer Tippe has passed away. Born in 1933, he made a tremendous impact on country music, as a radio DJ and as a musician. He was pictured here in 2011 with his son, Rick, also a musician. (Black Press Media files)
Celebration of Life announced for Maple Ridge country music icon Elmer Tippe

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 25