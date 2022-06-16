Maple Ridge to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day

Hoop Dancer Jane Wilie will perform at National Indigenous Peoples Day on Saturday in Maple Ridge. (News Files)

National Indigenous People’s Day will feature a celebration in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday, June 18, with a focus on First Nations culture, art and youth.

The event will feature free interactive and cultural activities, and everyone is welcome.

Skyyes Gabriel, spokesperson for the organizers from the Fraser River Indigenous Society, said the goal is to showcase the gifts and talents of local youth throughout the event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be entertainers including pow wow dancing, hoop dancing, drumming, singing, poetry and more.

Maple Ridge dancer Jane Wylie has been performing at events for years, having fallen in love with the art at the age of about 10. The 19-year-old will bring her hoop dancing and jingle dancing to the event in her hometown and another in Langley again this year.

“I love the regalia, and the stories behind the dances,” she said.

She explained jingle dancing was a dance of healing, and the jingles on her clothing have been made in the traditional way. She is Haida by blood, but chooses these dances from plains people for performances, she said.

Wylie said she always enjoys Indigenous People’s Day.

“We all get together, and celebrate our culture, and see old friends and family,” she said.

Joseph Dandurand, a Canadian poet, playwright and archaeologist from Kwantlen First Nation, will read his work. He has written a poem every day for 30 years, and has published 13 collections.

The event details:

• 10 am start with an opening from dignitaries

• Youth Honouring – Four youth from Katzie, Kwantlen, Metis, and the urbanized community will be recognized for their contribution to their community.

• Aleck Louie – Youth Katzie dancer

• Jane Wylie – Youth Hoop dancer

• Kwikwetlem artist Rosalie Dipscu interactive mural, speech and gifting to Katzie First Nations

• Gerald Charlie – Blues singer to share music

• Joseph Dandurand – Kwantlen Poet/Storyteller to share stories

• Honouring of local services

• The Wild Moccasin Dancers – Shyama Priya and dance partner, David Whitebean to share Pow Wow Dance

• Round Dance for community engagement

• Closing from Kwantlen First Nations

Gabriel said there will also be numerous vendors showcasing and selling their products, many being arts and crafts.