Maple Ridge to glow purple for International Overdose Awareness Day

Free purple lights are being given out for the Thursday, Aug. 31 event

There is nothing Jesse Sokol would rather see than a glow of purple emanating from residences and businesses across Maple Ridge in honour of those who have died from the overdose crisis that has gripped the community.

That is why Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows, or STORM, will be handing out free purple lights, the official colour of International Overdose Awareness Day, that they are hoping local businesses, churches, and individuals will put up the night of Aug. 31. They are calling it The Purple Project.

Lights will be handed out at Alouette Addictions, Foundry Ridge Meadows, Salvation Army, Food For The Soul, The Create Shop, and One Way Club.

Also lit up in purple will be Maple Ridge City Hall and the ACT Arts Centre.

In 2022 there were a total of 2,293 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in British Columbia – an average of 6.3 deaths per day. This was the second-highest total ever, behind 2,310 deaths reported by the BC Coroners Service in 2021. And, according to provincial agency, in 86 per cent of those deaths in 2021, the drug fentanyl was detected, 82 per cent in 2022.

Last year, 36 people in Maple Ridge died of a drug overdose. In 2021 45 people died.

STORM will also be hosting an event commemorating International Overdose Awareness Day in Memorial Peace Park, to honour the lives lost to the toxic drug supply as well as recognizing those who go unseen, explained Jesse Sokol, peer coordinator at the Maple Ridge Community Action Table with STORM – a multi-sector group of municipal and community partners and peers, including individuals with lived and living experience with substance use. The primary goal of the group is to work together to develop a community-based response to the toxic drug supply crisis, identify challenges and address gaps as they arise, decrease stigma around substance use, and increase community wide compassion, engagement, and inclusion.

“These are the family and friends grieving the loss of a loved one, workers in healthcare and support services extending compassion, and our first responders who selflessly assume the role of lifesaver,” Sokol explained.

“We are hoping to raise awareness around the toxic drug supply crisis, acknowledge the grief and loss our community continues to experience, reduce stigma around substance use, and increase compassion in our community.”

READ ALSO: Black Balloon Day honoured in Maple Ridge

Meagan Van Barneveld with Fraser Health said there are still details to be finalized, but they do have Rachel Plamondon, a senior manager of peer and harm reduction services at RainCity Housing and Support Society, as a guest speaker for the event.

Sarah Helten, a healing arts practitioner, will be presenting a help guide to support people who want to take part in creating healing and meaningful pieces of art. In addition there will be cut-outs of purple flowers and ribbons, and washable paint so that the art tent is inclusive of all ages.

ALSO: Maple Ridge recovery group driven to help drug users get rehab

The Kiwanis Golden Ears food truck will also be there with 150 meals they will be handing out at no cost to guests.

A resource fair will be taking place with about 15 various community organizations. There will also be training in the administration of naloxone.

International Overdose Awareness Day from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park, along 224 Street between Dewdney Trunk Road and Lougheed Highway.

For more information go to stopoverdoseridgemeadows.ca.