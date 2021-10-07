Maple Ridge to light up this October for its annual Celebrate the Night event

Fireworks display from one of the previous Celebrate the Night events. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

City of Maple Ridge is gearing up to bring back its annual Celebrate the Night this year.

This year’s Celebrate the Night 2021, will take place on Oct. 22 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Memorial Peace Park. The celebration will have light displays, live theatre, roving performers, a photo booth and a costume contest.

There also will be a photo booth for families and friends to deck up in costumes, snap photos and take home a printed copy. The booth will be located near the center of Memorial Peace park, near the underground parking.

The city will also be hosting a costume contest with prize categories for best homemade costume, best group costume and best individual costume.

The event will feature five food trucks from 6 to 9 p.m.

The celebration will end with fireworks at 8 p.m. from the top of the ACT Arts Centre.

The city created a Facebook event to promote the celebration and already 593 people have indicated that they would be attending the event.

While at the moment, the city won’t be needing proof of vaccination for the outdoor event, the city staff have said that this could change depending on the Public Health Orders.

A note on the city’s website said, “Please note that changes may occur leading up to the event per the latest Public Health Orders – check back on our site before attending. Additionally, masks are not mandated for outdoor spaces; however, we encourage you to bring your mask to this event and to wear it in instances where physical distancing is not possible (i.e., when gathered for the fireworks display).”

Those who don’t want to attend the event in person, but who want to view the fireworks from a distance, the fireworks soundtrack will be available on 89.3FM starting at 8:00 p.m. in a one kilometre radius around Memorial Peace Park.

For additional details on the event, people are encouraged to visit: mapleridge.ca/1758

