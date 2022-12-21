Maple Ridge tree chipping event offers old trees new life

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue crew during the first tree chipping event at the beginning of 2022. (Conor Morley/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be raising money for necessary equipment and training in early January at their annual tree chipping event.

This year the event will be taking place from 9-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8 – and again the following weekend, Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15.

Those with real Christmas trees can bring them to Search and Rescue headquarters at 23598 Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge.

The service is offered by donation. The whole team of 38 will be taking part in the fundraiser over the four days.

Bartlett Tree Experts will be loaning their tree chipping equipment for the fundraiser.

This is the biggest fundraiser for the Search and Rescue organization of the year, said Evan Mackenzie a member of the group.

”It’s crucial to our training and equipment budget,” said Mackenzie.

All they ask is that all the ornaments are taken off the tree when delivered, but volunteers with Search and Rescue can help them remove the ornaments at the vehicle as well.

And for those with no ability to transport their tree for chipping, the 1st Haney Venturer Scouts is offering a pickup service for a minimum donation of $10 that will be split between the two groups.

They will have two vehicles and four Venturer Scouts out doing pickups each day and will pickup anywhere in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

Last year the scouts raised $5,000 for their organization alone. Money raised will be going towards paying the fees for various activities and outings the children will take part in, said Phil Goncalves, with the 1st Haney Venturer Scouts

Once a pickup is scheduled online, trees along with the cash donation can be left at the curb or by the front door by 8 a.m..

The form asks where the tree will be, said Goncalves.

To schedule a pickup go to 1sthaneyscoutgroup.com.

