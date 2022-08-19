Maple Ridge unveils the new public gathering place and bike park

The Jordan McIldoon Legacy Bike Park features courses for all skill levels. (Mike Morden/Special to The News) The Silver Valley Gathering Place has a one-of-a-kind picnic structure to allow for covered outdoor seating. (Mike Morden/Special to The News) The Jordan McIldoon Legacy Bike Park features courses for all skill levels. (Mike Morden/Special to The News)

After almost a full year of construction, Maple Ridge is finally ready to open the metaphorical doors of its brand new gathering place and bike park.

The Silver Valley Gathering Place and Jordan McIldoon Legacy Bike Park is set to have its grand opening on Friday evening (Aug. 18), where the city will be hosting a wide variety of outdoor activities for all ages.

This new public space features a picnic pavilion, parkour course, pump-track, skatepark, picnic shelter, washrooms, and community garden area.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, will be one of the many people attending the opening ceremonies of the park.

“This park will be a wonderful and welcome addition to the community for people of all ages to enjoy,” said Beare. “I know my daughter and I are really looking forward to tonight’s festivities and to coming to the park regularly.”

Part of the construction cost for this facility was covered with donations raised by the family of Jordan McIldoon, who was killed during the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, which is where the new bike park gets its name.

The mayor of Maple Ridge, Mike Morden, is thankful for all the many sponsors that made this facility a reality, and made special mention of the McIldoon family when talking with The News.

“Angela and Alan’s dedication and funding in order to honour their son is truly a special act of love,” said Morden. “It’s an incredible gift to honour his memory that we are all privileged to be a part of forever.”

The grand opening celebration begins at 5:30 pm, with the ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 6:15 pm. Festivities are expected to wrap up around 7:30 pm.