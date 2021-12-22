Dr. Bhupinder Johar and Jyoti Talwar of Haney Animal Hospital present a cheque to Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. (Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge vet donates thousands to hospital

Donation to fund life-saving equipment at Ridge Meadows Hospital

A Maple Ridge veterinarian made a generous donation on behalf of his clinic to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation on Friday.

Dr. Bhupinder Johar and Jyoti Talwar with Haney Animal Hospital presented a cheque for $10,000 to the foundation’s executive director Laura Butler, board chair Ron Antalek, and board member Paul Gurm.

The donation will help fund lifesaving equipment and other priority health care needs at Ridge Meadows Hospital and in the community, said a statement from the foundation online, thanking the animal hospital for the donation.

