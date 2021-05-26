Army Navy Air Force Veterans in Canada Maple Ridge Unit #379 president Robert Kruk. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)

Army Navy Air Force Veterans in Canada Maple Ridge Unit #379 president Robert Kruk. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)

Maple Ridge veterans org pres says litter in front of club ‘disrepectful’

Drug paraphernalia, clothes, food waste piled by front doors of Army Navy Air Force Veterans club

The president of a local veterans organization was disgusted to hear of the pile of garbage amassed in front of the clubhouse on Wednesday morning.

Robert Kruk, a volunteer at the Army Navy & Air Force Veterans in Canada (Unit 379) on North Avenue, said a janitor spotted the mess, which included drug paraphernalia, underwear, and food waste, when she arrived for her shift this morning.

“It’s disrespectful to our veterans,” he exclaimed.

“They fought for our country, and they fought for the rights of these people.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge litter has resident contemplating move

READ MORE: Illegal trash disposal an issue in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows

This is not the first instance of rampant littering, Kruk noted.

“There was a really big mess under the tree on our property,” he said.

“It took me a day-and-a-half to clean it up.”

Kruk said he is sympathetic to the plight of the homeless and those suffering from addiction issues – mentioning the club donates money to local shelters, the One Way Club society, and Cythera Transition House.

“We try to help our community, not just veterans,” he said.

But after speaking to another club president in North Kamloops, where the windows were all smashed, he said, ‘enough is enough.’

“I’m a volunteer, and I really love this place, and when you see things like this happen, it’s just not nice.”

The club will be re-opening on Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

“I’m inviting everybody to come down and enjoy this place,” Kruk said.

“We are a private club, but anybody can join.”

Is there more to the story? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeVeterans

Previous story
Outdoor concerts permitted to celebrate Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Army Navy Air Force Veterans in Canada Maple Ridge Unit #379 president Robert Kruk. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Maple Ridge veterans org pres says litter in front of club ‘disrepectful’

Drug paraphernalia, clothes, food waste piled by front doors of Army Navy Air Force Veterans club

An outdoor concert will be taking place for Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Outdoor concerts permitted to celebrate Seniors Week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Concerts will feature live music and an end of event take away treat

ARMS past president Cheryl Ashlie at the start of the Save Our Salmon campaign, which raised funds for a potential court battle with city hall. (THE NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge council backtracks on riverfront subdivision approvals

Another public hearing must be held, and is scheduled for June 15

Volunteers dance outside a residence during last years Pop-up Jukebox event. (The News files)
Jukebox party making the rounds for Seniors Week

A weekly pop-up event will also be taking place in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

(The News files)
Three Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19

Haney, SRT and Highland Park listed by Fraser Health

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

BC Wildfire Service crew members board a plane Wednesday, May 26 headed to Manitoba to help firefighting efforts in the province. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service deploys 41 firefighters to Manitoba for assistance

“British Columbia has a long history of offering a helping hand to other provinces.”

The current reigning Miss BC Bremiella De Guzman, who is from Surrey, is wanting to set the record straight after a different woman, claiming to be “Miss BC 2020,” used the N-word repeatedly in a TikTok video. (submitted photo)
The real Miss BC sets record straight after woman falsely claiming title uses N-word on TikTok

Surrey’s Bremiella De Guzman says as reigning Miss BC, she stands for inclusion

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

Most Read