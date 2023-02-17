Maple Ridge British Columbia Logo

Maple Ridge watermain cleaning underway

Work to finish at the end of April

The City of Maple Ridge annual watermain cleaning is underway.

Crews will be flushing and cleaning the watermain east from 240 Street – from Lougheed Highway to 130A Avenue – to 248 Street.

The work is done to improve water quality. However, the city is reminding residents that during the cleaning process some homes may experience water pressure drops and milky or dirty water.

To correct the issue, for milky water the city is advising residents open the tap slightly to bleed air from the water lines and for dirty water, to turn on an outside tap until the water becomes clear.

The interruption to service will be as brief as possible, the city said, and understanding from residents is appreciated.

Any questions can be directed to public works at 604-463-9581.

The cleaning is expected to wrap up April 28.

