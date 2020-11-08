Maple Ridge window painted to honour family of soldiers

Paying tribute to those who have served takes on a new look in the midst of COVID

Oliver Truman Harding (individually and in a group, where he is back row far right) went overseas in the First World War and stayed in Ontario to help with the war effort during the Second World War. “You can see in the group shot he was missing the tip of his trigger finger not due to the war,” she said, noting the group picture is published in the book Stouffville 1877-1977 compiled by Jean Barkey and published by the Stouffville historical committee. he was Sandra Ayres’ husband’s grandfather. (Special to The News)

One Maple Ridge woman is paying tribute to family members who have served – and some who lost their lives – serving their country. And she chose to do this in a new way brought on by COVID.

Sandra Ayres chose to paint the front window of her Klassen Place home with their names, a take off from hearts tributes painted in windows when the pandemic first took a strong hold in B.C.

“This is the first time I have ever done this sort of thing, mainly because cenotaph services are not going to happen,” Ayres told The News.

As the family historian, she has been compiling information about her family for years, including some of their military history. And, ahead of Wednesday’s Remembrance Day, she felt it was a fitting tribute to paint her front window with the names of five great uncles, a grandfather, and great grandfathers who served.

After seeing last Thursday’s “spread in the paper had the poppy and line to add a name,” she sent in her photos of the window, wishing to let others know that there are a number of resources available for others seeking their family history, including the Library and Archives Canada website offering access to record for soldiers of the First World War.

5 great uncles, grandfather (Harding), great grandfathers (Ayres and Jesson). Leonard Phillips you did a piece on a few years ago and only one still alive. Missing is R Mason, a peace keeper in Korea. Ayres died in the battle at Hill 70 the “first major battle that Canadian troops fought under one of their own- Lieutenant-General Sir Arthur Currie” CAPTURING HILL 70 by D. Delaney & S M Durflinger

Arthur Jesson was my husband’s great grandfather. Albert Ayres was also my husband’s great grandfather. He died in the Battle of Hill 70. Both were in the 1st WW .

All photos sent were taken from my files and are copies of photos from our parents.

Sandra Ayres

Richard Mason was my uncle and lived in Langley for a time. He served in Korea as a peacekeeper. Uncle Len is Leonard Phillips and the only name of a living person. He lives in Maple Ridge. A few years back, the News did a piece on him.

Sandra Ayres

Here is an individual picture of Oliver Truman Harding and a group shot where he is back row far right. He went overseas in WW1 and stayed in Ontario to help with the war effort in WW2. You can see in the group shot he was missing the tip of his trigger finger not due to the war. The group picture is published in the book “Stouffville 1877-1977 compiled by Jean Barkey and published by the Stouffville historical Committee. he was my husband’s grandfather. Other pictures are more difficult to come up with. I will see what I can find if any.

Sandra

maple ridgeRemembrance DayVeterans



Albert Ayres was Sandra Ayres’ husband’s great grandfather. He died in the Battle of Hill 70 in the First World War. (Special to The News)

Arthur Jesson was Sandra Ayres’ husband’s great grandfather who served in the First World War. (Special to The News)