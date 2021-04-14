Amiri is currently working as a parliamentary intern. (Christian Diotte - Special to The News)

Maple Ridge woman earns scholarship to study law in Montreal

Somaya Amiri, 23, awarded McCall MacBain scholarship at McGill University

Maple Ridge’s Somaya Amiri is one of 20 McGill students receiving a McCall MacBain scholarship.

She completed a bachelor of arts degree in political science at the Montreal university, and will pursue a law degree starting in September 2021 thanks to the program, which is in its inaugural year.

“I feel quite privileged to have the access (to the scholarship),” Amiri said.

The 23-year-old has had to work extremely hard, and seek out every opportunity available to her since moving to B.C. from Behsud, Afghanistan at the end of 2011.

“My life in Afghanistan was completely different in every regard,” she recalled.

“Coming to Canada in the middle of Grade 9 was a huge culture shock, but I had the support of many amazing community organizations in high school, as well as the refugee community.”

READ MORE: Former Pitt Meadows Secondary principal starts scholarship in memory of former student, Jassi Sidhu

Shortly after Grade 11 started for Amiri, she began thinking about what it was going to take to pursue a post-secondary education.

“I went to my career counsellor and asked them what I could do,” she said, noting her parents could not afford to send her to university.

Amiri said she was provided with a big list of scholarships available, and she diligently went through them all.

“I went back and forth to different teachers, my counsellor, and youth workers to constantly ask for help applying for things,” she said.

“And that gave me a confidence and trust in myself.”

If there is advice she could pass along to other bright students facing financial challenges, Amiri said it would be to pursue these scholarships.

“A lot of them go unclaimed because young people don’t apply,” she said. “I know so many amazing people from marginalized communities who did not have the confidence in themselves to pursue these scholarships.

“They’re scared or worried when they see words like service and leadership, as they can be daunting for young people.”

Amiri said it would be nice if counsellors and teachers could talk to their students even more about scholarships opportunities.

“When people trust in your future, you gain trust in yourself,” she said.

While studying at McGill, Amiri has done her best to extend a helping hand to others.

She was inspired to start a student group to support other immigrants and refugees at the university, and also volunteered with McGill’s comparative health club for four years, during which she organized a 150-person conference on women’s health.

Amiri does not have specific plans on what she will do after law school. She currently works as a parliamentary intern, so possible roles as a policy advisor, a lawyer, or aiding not-for-profits are all on the table.

“I’m very open, and don’t want to be too rigid on my next steps. The sky’s the limit,” she said.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeScholarships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bat Packs at Fraser Valley libraries come with echometer to track bats
Next story
Popular Maple Ridge summer destination vandalized

Just Posted

A drawing of the proposed Harris Road overpass in Pitt Meadows.
Pitt Meadows residents invited to road and rail project updates

Results of noise and vibration study will be made public

Amiri is currently working as a parliamentary intern. (Christian Diotte - Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman earns scholarship to study law in Montreal

Somaya Amiri, 23, awarded McCall MacBain scholarship at McGill University

Bat Packs are the newest addition to the FVRL Playground, and have everything you need to learn more about bats, and track them in your neighbourhood. (FVRL image)
Bat Packs at Fraser Valley libraries come with echometer to track bats

Packs are the newest part of the FVRL Playground inventory

Online guide expected to make applying for building permits easier. (The News files)
City of Maple Ridge launches new building permit application tool

Users can print or save their results for easy access

Dogs big and small on the patio at Witchcraft Beer Market and Bistro. (City of Maple Ridge/Youtube)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge businesses embrace new dog friendly pilot project

Pets can come onto a patio at a restaurant or enter participating retail spaces

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Demonstrators at the legislature on April 14 called on the province to decriminalize drug possession and provide widespread access to regulated safe supply across B.C. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply on 5th anniversay of overdose emergency declaration

From 2016 to the end of February, 7,072 British Columbians died due to overdose

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate three puppies stolen from a South Surrey home on April 10. (Surrey RCMP photos)
UPDATE: 1 of 3 puppies stolen from South Surrey returned to owner

American Bulldog puppy recovered after being sold at Mission car show

Two women walk past ‘The Meeting’ sculptures in White Rock’s Miramar Plaza Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
New public art in White Rock faces criticism as the ‘two Michaels’ remain in China’s custody

‘I would encourage people to go out and enjoy it’ said Vancouver Biennale founder

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Everett Cummings in a tribute video posted to dignitymemorial.com.
Mechanic’s death at Fraser Surrey Docks leads to $200K fine for company, union says

Photos of rally outside Surrey court posted on ILWU’s ‘Kill A Worker Go To Jail’ Facebook page

Most Read