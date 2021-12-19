Maple Ridge woman helps bring Christmas cheer to Chilliwack

Festive parade of Christmassy vehicles will ‘help spread some joy and holiday spirit,’ says organizer

Tracy Waslenchuk of Maple Ridge and Suzanne Waggett have organized the Christmas Light Parade which rolls through Chilliwack on Sunday, Dec. 19. (Submitted)

Some Fraser Valley friends are bringing a Christmassy parade of lights to Chilliwack on Sunday.

Tracy Waslenchuk of Maple Ridge and Suzanne Waggett will be driving around Chilliwack with dozens of other brightly lit vehicles all decked out for Christmas.

“A couple friends and I are organizing a light parade to help spread some joy and holiday spirit,” Waslenchuk said.

She is welcoming others to decorate their vehicles and join them in the Christmas Light Parade or simply watch as it rolls down the Chilliwack route on Sunday, Dec. 19.

This is not the first parade Waslenchuk and others took part in. Last Saturday, about 120-150 festive vehicles cruised through Maple Ridge. Over in Mission, about 200 came out.

As of Friday, Dec. 17, about 75 vehicle were signed up to be in the Chilliwack parade.

Those who want to decorate their vehicles with lights and Christmas ornaments can take part in the Christmas Light Parade by meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 43971 Industrial Way. The parade leaves at 6 p.m.

The route is quite long, weaving through downtown Chilliwack, into Sardis and Vedder and ending at Cottonwood Centre.

“Don’t worry about not knowing when we will be arriving to your neighbourhood, you will hear us miles and miles away,” she said. “If you hear lots of honking, we are arriving to you very soon.”

To see the full route, check out the event page on Facebook. Those wanting to join in their vehicles are asked to click “going” on the event page so organizers have an idea of how many vehicle to expect in the parade.

“It’s a very awesome feeling seeing all the smiles, waves, toasting, giggles, kind words and happiness these events bring,” Waslenchuk said.

