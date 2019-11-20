Maple Ridge woman takes home hardware at Women Influencers Awards

Winners of the Women Influencers Awards include, top row, second from left, Marissa Stalman of Maple Ridge who won the Community Steward award. (Contributed)

A Maple Ridge woman took top honours last weekend at the Women Influencers Awards.

Marissa Stalman won the Community Steward award for her work as a senior’s advocate.

Stalman was nominated by Stacey GoKool, who said that her efforts helping seniors in the province has made her an outstanding community leader.

GoKool said in her letter of nomination that Stalman is currently completing her masters degree in gerontology at Simon Fraser University and “is an influential advocate for seniors,” working closely with the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society and as the board vice-president for the B.C. Hospice Palliative Care Association.

Stalman, said GoKool, began dedicating her career to seniors at the age of 18, when she started working as a registered care-aide in long-term care homes before becoming a registered nurse with a bachelor of science in nursing.

She is past-president of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society’s board of directors and a proud member of Maple Ridge’s Dementia Friendly Community Task Group.

Her current focus is on end-of-life care for those with dementia.

Stalman is also a published author and an accomplished speaker.

The awards are presented by the Women’s Collaborative Hub, a personal growth and empowerment platform for women to acknowledge, own and share their gifts.

It is a membership-driven, non-profit society that helps women connect with other like-minded women and support each others’ growth: both locally and globally.

WCH was founded in 2016 by Sandy Horton, Trish Mandewo, and Dana Harvey and has grown and evolved into a comprehensive platform for women to be empowered and to empower others through community events, webinars, workshops, training modules, mentoring, networking, and the signature Women Influencers Awards.

The awards were initiated in 2017 as a result of feedback from the Hub’s ‘World Cafe’ events, a safe place for women to approach topics that affect them in their community and to create action plans for change.

The goal of the awards is to recognize women who make a positive difference to those around them, whose achievements go beyond success in their personal and professional lives, and whose influence benefits our communities.

Other winners:

• Massi Bakhshian, TriCities, Beyond the Call of Duty award

• Jeanette Jackson, TriCities, Sustainability Champion award

• Priti Shah, TriCities, Inspirational Wonder Woman award

• Achia Safaya, TriCities, Exceptional Educator award

• Anita Wilson, TriCities, Extraordinary Leader award

• Priscilla Omulo, TriCities, Indigenous Leader award

• Reihaneh Mirjani, TriCities, Newcomer Influencer award

• Amber Gregory, TriCities, Emerging Influencer award

