Maple Ridge woman teaching line dancing at no cost this summer

A Maple Ridge woman is teaching line dancing at the local Lions Park, for free, all summer.

On a hot, sunny evening, instead of dancing and exercising alone, Pamela Williams thought of bringing together the community, and teach some beginners line dancing. She started the free workshop on July 6.

Since then, Williams has been hosting free line dancing classes every Tuesday at 7 p.m., at the Lions Park on Laity St. Last week was her third class this summer and biggest one yet. What started with roughly 5-6 participants grew to over two dozen participants through word of mouth, and very little Facebook publicity.

“It is not about money, it is about getting to dance, getting to do what I love, and share it with people,” said Williams to a class of roughly 15 women and a couple of kids.

Born in Burnaby, resident of Maple Ridge for around 11 years and a stint of two years in Manitoba later, when Williams returned to her home in Maple Ridge, she realized she missed line dancing and missed her friends in Manitoba. She first learned to line dance at a seniors centre in Manitoba and there was no looking back.

Last summer, she held a similar line dancing workshop for her church friends but this time, her daughter took to social media to promote the classes.

“I am not online, I didn’t even think so many will show up,” she said, adding she didn’t know anyone who had come for the workshop and that it was a happy surprise for her.

Williams now works with a few seniors in the community, helping them out during the day, and drives an ice cream truck in the evenings in summer.

She is hoping to continue hosting the workshop throughout summer “so long as the grass is not wet.”

