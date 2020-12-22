Maple Ridge women start local Christmas convoy

Up to 77 vehicles decorated with lights and ornaments drove through the city spreading cheer

The convoy had 55 vehicles take part on its first night and 77 on its second. (Roxanne Ferland - Facebook)

With many Christmas parades cancelled this year, and some families unable to tour around from neighbourhood-to-neighbourhood to check out holiday displays, a couple Maple Ridge women decided to bring some cheer to people’s homes.

After seeing the success of some Christmas convoys in nearby Mission, Laura Faye asked her Facebook followers if anyone would be interested in organizing a similar event locally.

She received a message from Roxanne Ferland, who she had never met before, and the pair coordinated a pair of well-attended group drives.

“We were complete strangers and put it all together,” Faye said. “We just messaged back and forth on Facebook, and didn’t even meet until Friday on our first drive.”

The group met at Meadowtown Centre in Pitt Meadows on Friday (Dec. 18).

The cars were bedecked in Christmas lights, reindeer antlers, and festive statues, while many drivers were dressed up in colourful costumes.

They travelled through Hammond, River Road, 116th Avenue, Kanaka Way, Cottonwood Drive and then ended up at the Albion Fairgrounds.

Saturday’s route started in the same place, and took them along Dewdney Trunk Road and up in the Silver Valley neighbourhood.

The first run saw 55 cars join in, while the second had 77 altogether.

Faye said the response from those who saw the parade was terrific.

“It was so overwhelming,” she said. “People tagged us in stories, and I didn’t realize how much it touches people.”



