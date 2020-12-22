The convoy had 55 vehicles take part on its first night and 77 on its second. (Roxanne Ferland - Facebook)

The convoy had 55 vehicles take part on its first night and 77 on its second. (Roxanne Ferland - Facebook)

Maple Ridge women start local Christmas convoy

Up to 77 vehicles decorated with lights and ornaments drove through the city spreading cheer

With many Christmas parades cancelled this year, and some families unable to tour around from neighbourhood-to-neighbourhood to check out holiday displays, a couple Maple Ridge women decided to bring some cheer to people’s homes.

After seeing the success of some Christmas convoys in nearby Mission, Laura Faye asked her Facebook followers if anyone would be interested in organizing a similar event locally.

She received a message from Roxanne Ferland, who she had never met before, and the pair coordinated a pair of well-attended group drives.

“We were complete strangers and put it all together,” Faye said. “We just messaged back and forth on Facebook, and didn’t even meet until Friday on our first drive.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Maple Ridge light display goes viral on YouTube

The group met at Meadowtown Centre in Pitt Meadows on Friday (Dec. 18).

The cars were bedecked in Christmas lights, reindeer antlers, and festive statues, while many drivers were dressed up in colourful costumes.

They travelled through Hammond, River Road, 116th Avenue, Kanaka Way, Cottonwood Drive and then ended up at the Albion Fairgrounds.

Saturday’s route started in the same place, and took them along Dewdney Trunk Road and up in the Silver Valley neighbourhood.

The first run saw 55 cars join in, while the second had 77 altogether.

Faye said the response from those who saw the parade was terrific.

“It was so overwhelming,” she said. “People tagged us in stories, and I didn’t realize how much it touches people.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmasmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Colours of fall enjoyed along the Maple Ridge dikes

Just Posted

People decorated their vehicles in a festive manner for the COVID-safe Christmas parade. (Roxanne Ferland - Facebook)
Maple Ridge women start local Christmas convoy

Up to 77 vehicles decorated with lights and ornaments drove through the city spreading cheer

Crews were busy clearing the Eric Langton Elementary School parking lot on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 after the season’s first storm on Monday. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
‘Some customers may be out for a second night’ says BC Hydro as crews work to restore power

Snowstorm required all fire crews from Ridge Meadows to respond

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
COVID-19 case at Superstore in Pitt Meadows

Loblaws also reports cases in Coquitlam and Abbotsford

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Lights will help prevent disasters on Maple Ridge streets

Letter writer throws her support behind the need for more high-traffic roads to be illuminated

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Our 8 favourite COVID-19 catch phrases of 2020

From ‘stick to six’ to ‘be kind, be calm, be safe’ we look at the top phrases that pay homage to 2020

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues with 444 new cases Tuesday

12 more deaths, two outbreaks in health care

Restaurant delivery services such as Skip The Dishes and Doordash have grown rapidly in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily

COVID-19 emergency order takes effect Dec. 27

(RCMP)
Investigation underway after sudden death of child in Tofino

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigating death of a child in Tofino.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An undated Google Maps image of the Free Reformed Church of Langley at 20757 80th Avenue, which issued a Dec. 20 bulletin to members that reported 19 churches in the Fraser Valley are holding in-person worship in defiance of a provincial COVID-related ban. (Google)
As many as 19 Fraser Valley churches have defied a COVID-related ban on in-person worship

Fines will not be paid, and a legal challenge will be mounted, Langley church bulletin reports

Riley and Samuel, Jennifer Carroll’s sons, help deliver popcorn to a medical department that was involved in a transplant in a previous year. Operation Popcorn is BC Transplant’s way of saying thank you to medical staff for their role in ilfesaving transplants. (FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF JENNIFER CARROLL)
One family’s decision gives three people the ultimate gift on Christmas Day

Jennifer Carroll of Port Alberni has a special reason to reflect on the spirit of giving

Sam Baio, owner of Nelson’s Valhalla Pure Outfitters, says he’s keeping his store closed on Boxing Day due to COVID-19 crowd concerns. Photo: Tyler Harper
Wary of the pandemic, Nelson businesses opt to stay closed on Boxing Day

They say the profit isn’t worth the potential of infection

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Island Health region. (Adrian Dix/Twitter)
Dr. Bonnie Henry receives her first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in B.C.

Most Read