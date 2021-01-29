Long term care residents like knowing the date . (Blackpress files)

Maple Ridge’s Baillie House puts out call for 2021 calendars for residents

Donations can be dropped off at Ridge Meadows Hospital’s main entrance

Something as simple as knowing what day it is can be very important to those living in long-term care facilities.

Maple Ridge’s Baillie House is putting out a call to the public, as well as local businesses, ask for calendars for its residents’ rooms.

Ridge Meadows Hospital’s Manager of Volunteer Resources, Nancy Young, said they do get donations from staff and volunteers, but not enough for every room.

“It’s nice for the residents to be aware what month it is, and some people mark them off with an X each day, so they can know what day it is,” she said.

“Or they might want to write down somebody’s birthday on it, or special days.”

READ MORE: Long-term Maple Ridge care home given all-clear

Calendars with pleasant images would be ideal, if possible, Young added.

“It’s always nice to have rotating art work,” she said.

Donations can be dropped off with the screeners at the main entrance to the Ridge Meadows Hospital.

The local long term care home has battled two outbreaks since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, so any bright spots would be much appreciated.


