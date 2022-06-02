Mayor expecting crowds at 81st annual Pitt Meadows Day

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall says day is about having fun with family

The mayor of the City of Pitt Meadows is happy to be celebrating the 81st annual Pitt Meadows Day in-person this year.

Pitt Meadows Day is the city’s most important day of the year, said Mayor Bill Dingwall, and it brings out not only the community of Pitt Meadows, and residents of Maple Ridge, but also people from all over Metro Vancouver.

This year he is anticipating a lot of people at the parade, at the events in Harris Road Park, and at the fireworks that will be capping off the celebration in Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

“People are just anxious to get back to near normal,” he said, adding that Pitt Meadows Day is a day to celebrate, to have fun with families, and to smile.

One of the new additions to this year’s festival is a family-friendly beverage garden – where families can gather as a group and wristbands will be given to those of age for alcohol sales.

Lots of planning went into that with security and the liquor licence, explained Carleen McDowell, manager of recreation and culture with the city.

“It’s a first for any of our city events,” said McDowell.

In past years, Pitt Meadows Day was planned out by the Pitt Meadows Day Society – however this year the city took on the planning.

The reason why the city took it on this year, explained Dingwall, is first and foremost, for liability reasons.

The second reason, he said is that Pitt Meadows Day is the city’s biggest event of the year and they wanted to make sure the celebration accurately reflected the city – and also now they are not reliant on volunteers to plan such a complex event.

“It’s staff driven,” he said. “And no matter which staff are in place or which council is in place, it’ll be an ongoing committee function and event planning that will be done, I think, very well by the city, whether it’s two years from now or 25 years from now. It made perfect sense to do it and we’re sure happy to be back into Pitt Meadows Day this year after COVID.”

Overseeing his last Pitt Meadows Day as mayor, Dingwall is confident that the city is well prepared for the crowds.

Dingwall noted that he first moved to Pitt Meadows in 1984, and over the course of the past 38 years has only missed one or two of the celebrations.

READ MORE: Salmon, chicken BBQ on Pitt Meadows Day in 2019

He said he will be definitely participating as a regular citizen in the years to come.

“It’s one of those days that, whether you are on council or a citizen or a neighbour living in Maple Ridge and you know people in Pitt Meadows, it’s just a day that people come to have some fun and smile,” he said.

Pitt Meadows Day will start with the Lion’s pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall, at 12460 Harris Rd. Breakfast is $5 per adult and only $2 for children younger than 11. Cash only.

At 10 a.m. there will be road closures along Harris Road, from Hammond to McMyn Roads, for the parade that will start at 11 a.m..

ALSO: Spectacular fireworks show planned for Pitt Meadows Day

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a Kid Zone, artisans, and field exhibitors in Harris Road Park and the family friendly beverage garden, musical entertainment, and food trucks run until 7 p.m.

A barbecue dinner will be put on at Heritage Hall, which will be $12 per dinner, cash only.

Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park at 11431 Bonson Rd.

On the main stage, Caelum Treble Chorus and Novus Bass Chorus will kick off the entertainment at noon. At 12:30 the opening ceremonies will take place including the passing of the crown to Miss Pitt Meadows 2022.

At 1:15 p.m. local country singer Danielle Ryan will take to the stage, followed by Almost Famous from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m..

Diane Lines will perform at 3:30 p.m., followed by Happy Hour at 4:45 p.m., and from 6 to 7 p.m. Todd Richard takes the stage.

Pitt Meadows