Meadowridge class finalists in nationwide music competition

The national contest is put on by CBC Music in association with MusiCounts

Grade 5 students at Meadowridge School sing Human by the group Twin Flames. (Screen grab)

Students in Grade 5 at Meadowridge are finalists in a national contest put on by CBC Music.

The Canadian Music Class Challenge is put on in association with MusiCounts where music instructors teach their students a Canadian song from a pre-approved list.

The Meadowridge class sang the song Human by the group Twin Flames, a song that has lyrics in Inuqtitut and speaks about keeping Indigenous mother tongue languages alive.

CBC Music Challenge: Meadowridge Grade 5 sing Human by Twin Flames from Meadowridge School on Vimeo.

About 50,000 students from 1,200 music classes across Canada took part, that encompassed every province and territory.

Judges included Halifax-born songwriter Ria Mae, Ottawa flutist Lara Deutsch, husband and wife duo that head the band Twin Flames, Guyanese-born entertainer Odario Williams and host of Tempo on CBC Music Julie Nesrallah.

Categories were separated into instrumental and vocal and divided into age groups from kindergarten to Grade 3, Grades 4-6, Grades 7-10 and Grades 11-12. In addition there were the Top Community Music Class and the Human by Twin Flames Indigenous Languages Prize categories.

First place in the Elementary Vocal Grades 4-6 category that Meadowridge is a finalist in is $3,000 in new musical instruments plus a plaque.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

2019 is the Year of International Indigenous Languages.

