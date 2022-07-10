During a recent cheque presentation at the Haney Motor Hotel, Maple Ridge Lions Club announced a $5,000 donation to Friends in Need Food Bank and the Maple Ridge Ukrainian Society. (Special to The News)

During a recent cheque presentation at the Haney Motor Hotel, Maple Ridge Lions Club announced a $5,000 donation to Friends in Need Food Bank and the Maple Ridge Ukrainian Society. (Special to The News)

Meat draws pay off for refugees and hungry

Maple Ridge Lions Club was able to donate $10,000 to local, worthy causes

Meat draws held weekly at Haney Motor Hotel will go a long ways towards helping Ukraine refugees and the hungry in Maple Ridge.

A local service club was able to present $5,000 to the Friends in Need Food Bank recently. And similarly, another $5,000 will go to the Maple Ridge Ukrainian Society to aid five families settling in the community, explained club secretary Roy Button.

RELATED: Maple Ridge food bank to benefit from nationwide grocery chain drive

The Maple Ridge Lions Club’s primary fundraiser is a meat draw held on Fridays and Saturdays – through much of the year – at The Haney.

Button explained that on Fridays, there are three draws, first at 5:30, second at 6:30, the last at 7 p.m. Then, Saturdays the draws start earlier at 4:30 p.m., with subsequent draws at the same intervals.

“The club usually has no meetings or events during July and August. This means no meat draws. However, historically, the food bank has taken over the summer months and the fundraiser returns to us in September,” Button said.

He’s still waiting for confirmation if the food bank is taking over during the summer months.

LAST YEAR: Car rally in Maple Ridge for those in need

“I would like to emphasize that the monies raised goes to members of our community first; then we will consider ‘asks’ from others,” he noted.

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lions Clubmaple ridge

Previous story
Museum offers chance to dabble in croquet

Just Posted

During a recent cheque presentation at the Haney Motor Hotel, Maple Ridge Lions Club announced a $5,000 donation to Friends in Need Food Bank and the Maple Ridge Ukrainian Society. (Special to The News)
Meat draws pay off for refugees and hungry

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 10

Elizabeth Hlookoff, a Maple Ridge resident, is the author of <em>Drawer 49, New Denver BC Letters from a Stolen </em><em>Youth</em>. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge grandmother finally able to open up about being seized by police at 7

Pitt Meadows golfer Jaden August, 13, won the Bantam division in the second annual MJT Nicola Wealth Classic at Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna July 7 – 8. (file)
Jaden August takes Bantam division in Kelowna