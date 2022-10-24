Spirit on Stoney Ave. has gathered nearly $5,000 in donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation since 2020. (Spirit on Stoney Ave. Facebook/Special to The News)

Meet the scariest fundraiser in Maple Ridge

Spirit on Stoney Ave. runs every night until Halloween

Whether it’s Halloween or Christmas, Bryce Young’s Maple Ridge home will be covered in a wide array of decorations that bring in hundreds of spectators and thousands of dollars for charity.

Young has been going all-out in his holiday decorating for years and isn’t about to quit now. His home at 20812 Stoney Ave. is already covered in spooky decor and open for Halloween viewings, but as Young explains, it’s really the Christmas season when his love for decorating comes alive.

“The love of Christmas started it, and Halloween was always fun,” said Young. “Once we had kids, we just kept growing as their enthusiasm became more and more influential.”

As part of his yearly displays, Young collects donations from visitors and supporters, which he then gives to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Last year, his Halloween and Christmas displays allowed him to collect $1,828.10 for the charity. But this year, he’s hoping to get even more.

“We love to help and give back to those in need and this is our way to help,” said Young.

For those that visited his Spirit on Stoney Ave. display last Halloween, Young wants to ensure them that this year will be a bit different. However, he’s keeping the specifics to himself.

“We try to keep those surprises for those who venture into the haunted tunnel at Spirit on Stoney Ave.,” he explained.

Spirit on Stoney Ave. can be viewed from dusk to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and dusk to 10:30 p.m. every other day.

Anyone interested in contributing to the Make-A-Wish campaign can do so by visiting https://makeawishca.donordrive.com/campaign/spiritonstoneyave, with more information being available at https://www.facebook.com/spiritonstoneyave.

