Maple Ridge’s Purple Angel dementia support group is meeting again this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Fraserview Village hall. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Purple Angel dementia support group is meeting again this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Fraserview Village hall. (Special to The News)

MEETING: Support group looks at dementia care elsewhere in the world

A Maple Ridge Memory Cafe welcomes a visitor from Singapore Tuesday

What’s Maple Ridge doing to help persons living with dementia and their caregivers, and how does that compare to what’s being done in Singapore?

This is a question being addressed Tuesday, Sept. 6 during a regular meeting of the Maple Ridge Purple Angel dementia support group.

They will have a guest from Singapore to film their activities and talk with some of the members, said Myrna Norman.

RELATED: On Community – Making memories matter

“They want to compare what we are doing in Maple Ridge with their home country,” Norman said, announcing this and another upcoming event for the group.

“Should be interesting,” she added.

The Purple Angel Memory Cafe’s regular meeting is being held at the Fraserview Village hall, 22610 226th St., starting at 1 p.m.

This is the same support group that took part a Walk for Memories event in Pitt Meadows earlier this year.

There is also a forum in the works called ‘Welcome to Our Neighbourhood” coming up later in the month.

This session will be lead “completely” by the people living with dementia and their care partners on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

For more information, people are encouraged to visit the group’s Facebook page, or call 778-868-9470.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows walk to support those living with dementia

.

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Healthcare

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Last few dog days of summer
Next story
SHARE: Serenity found at Alouette Lake

Just Posted

Vaishali Bhalla snapped this picture as the sun set over Alouette Lake recently. "Serenity overloaded," Bhalla said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Serenity found at Alouette Lake

Maple Ridge’s Purple Angel dementia support group is meeting again this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Fraserview Village hall. (Special to The News)
MEETING: Support group looks at dementia care elsewhere in the world

Stacey Loyer of Maple Ridge garnered some attention with her recent picture. Her image was profiled as a winner on the Pitt Meadows Community Facebook page. She also shared it with The News. "The last few dog days of summer along the Pitt Meadows dike's leash optional path. Barney and I were enjoying an early morning walk when this beautiful sunrise happened." (Special to The News)
SHARE: Last few dog days of summer

Suryani Igoy captured this picture during “golden hour,” on a walk at the east end of 216th Street, across from Abernethy Way in Maple Ridge. “It’s a bit of a hidden trail, but it is a beautiful walk with one of the best views of the sunset I have ever seen,” Igoy said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Maple Ridge is where meadows meet mountains