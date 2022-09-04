MEETING: Support group looks at dementia care elsewhere in the world

Maple Ridge’s Purple Angel dementia support group is meeting again this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Fraserview Village hall. (Special to The News)

What’s Maple Ridge doing to help persons living with dementia and their caregivers, and how does that compare to what’s being done in Singapore?

This is a question being addressed Tuesday, Sept. 6 during a regular meeting of the Maple Ridge Purple Angel dementia support group.

They will have a guest from Singapore to film their activities and talk with some of the members, said Myrna Norman.

“They want to compare what we are doing in Maple Ridge with their home country,” Norman said, announcing this and another upcoming event for the group.

“Should be interesting,” she added.

The Purple Angel Memory Cafe’s regular meeting is being held at the Fraserview Village hall, 22610 226th St., starting at 1 p.m.

This is the same support group that took part a Walk for Memories event in Pitt Meadows earlier this year.

There is also a forum in the works called ‘Welcome to Our Neighbourhood” coming up later in the month.

This session will be lead “completely” by the people living with dementia and their care partners on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

For more information, people are encouraged to visit the group’s Facebook page, or call 778-868-9470.

