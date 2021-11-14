Memorial Peace Park to be a-GLOW for Christmas

In two weeks time Memorial Peace Park is going to be transformed into a magical wonderland.

Starting Friday Nov. 26, the third annual GLOW Maple Ridge will be lighting up the night with thousands of Christmas lights throughout the downtown park.

There will be a twinkling light tunnel, a brilliant art tree, a glowing bandstand, and an interactive illuminated sequoia tree, among other features for anyone enjoying a walk around town.

“Maple Ridge has a long tradition of lighting up the town core with the beloved red bells and icicle lights. The Glow Maple Ridge illuminations are adding to the display with the support of corporate sponsors and partners,” said Kathryn Baird, tourism coordinator and economic development with the City of Maple Ridge.

The communications team just completed a GLOW site map, said Baird, that will be posted soon on the city’s website.

Other features of GLOW this year will be community concerts on the bandstand – the Maple Ridge Concert Band performing traditional music and singalongs; sax quartets; Latin Flavours Fitness; and a hockey challenge.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association will be promoting a storefront decorating contest and has already given out 100 sets of strings to help get the businesses started. For more information call 604-467-2420. The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce is promoting #GlowShopLocal. For more information call 604-457-5037. And there will be a Haney Holiday Farmers Market on Saturday, Nov. 27. For more information call 778-235-7020.

“Telus is presenting the Glow Bandstand and will be on hand a number of times during the season to hand out free glow sticks and their ever-popular animal calendars,” added Baird.

The city’s iconic red bells will also be installed on light standards along the city streets.

GLOW Maple Ridge will run until Jan. 6.

READ ALSO: Glow Maple Ridge will leave you with a warm feeling

RELATED: GLOW Maple Ridge celebrates second year

Christmasmaple ridge