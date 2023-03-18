Memorial skate for beloved Maple Ridge hockey coach

A family skate in memory of Joe Legassic is coming up in support of the Barracudas. (Special to The News) Joe Legassic drinks out of a championship cup. (Special to The News)

A memorial skate is coming up in memory of a much loved coach who passed away in July last year.

Christopher Joseph “Joe” Legassic was a coach for the Meadow Ridge Female Minor Hockey Association Tier 2 Barracudas hockey team for more than a decade.

He also refereed for both boys and girls hockey and volunteered with the Ridge Meadows Rustlers for more than a decade while his son played hockey, said his daughter Ashley Fedyk.

“He was just a very exceptional man that made a big difference in a lot of lives,” she said.

Legassic passed away after a 10 month battle with cancer.

His family decided for his memorial they wanted to hold a fundraiser hockey skate at Planet Ice to raise funds for the Barracudas.

They want to raise enough to get the girls updated equipment and to help them with the cost of tournaments.

The Joe Legassic Memorial Skate will be taking place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Planet Ice, 23588 Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge.

All donations will be going to the Barracudas who will also be in attendance.

For more information go to skate4coachjoe.ca.