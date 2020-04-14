Mental health online talk hosted by Maple Ridge group Moms Gone Wild

Questions about how to cope during COVID-19 pandemic will be answered

A virtual mental health conversation is taking place today surrounding how to cope during the COVID-19 crisis.

Tabasom Eblaghie, a registered clinical counsellor with the B.C. Association of Clinical Counsellors, will be hosting the talk called Dear Tabby.

This is the first online talk organized by Cheryl Zandbergen with the Maple Ridge group Moms Gone Wild, who is hoping to host future conversations with other mental health experts on somewhat of a regular basis.

The talk takes place at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, and will be posted on the Moms Gone Wild Facebook page.

“We hope that the ‘Dear Tabby’ format brings a little smile to your face during this time of uncertainty,” read a post by Zandbergen on social media.

“Despite all that’s going on please know that you are loved and supported by your community,” the post read.

Questions can be sent ahead of time to cheryl@momsgonewild.ca.

