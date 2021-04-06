Metro Vancouver announces $150,000 in cultural grants

Eligible Maple Ridge -Pitt Meadows organizations have until May 10 to apply

The ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

It is no secret the arts community has been suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Metro Vancouver announcement of $150,000 in cultural grants will hopefully provide succour to local institutions struggling to stay afloat.

Funding assistance is available to arts and culture organizations for regional projects, with a maximum of $10,000 per project grant.

The annual grants support region-serving arts and culture projects including creation, production, dissemination, audience development, research, project staff and administrative capacity building.

“As demonstrated by last year’s grant submissions and awards, our region’s arts community is resilient and endlessly creative,” said Sav Dhaliwal, Chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to support arts organizations in finding new ways to reach and enrich the lives of residents, while also staying within ongoing public health orders.”

Completed applications must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Grant allocations will approved by Metro Vancouver’s board from July to August, at which point applicants will be contacted..

The 2021 application form, project grant eligibility and selection criteria is available at www.metrovancouver.org/cultural-grants.

Questions may be directed by email to Sarah Faucher, External Outreach Coordinator at CulturalGrants@metrovancouver.org or 604-456-8828.