Mini-golf contest in Maple Ridge Saturday helps raise money for hospital

All proceeds from the Haney Builders fun fundraiser will go to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation

Ambulatory Ramblers, a team at the Ridge Meadows Hospital that participated in this year’s Fund Run, received a catered lunch courtesy of Subway Restaurants - Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

There’s an opportunity later today for golf lovers to help Haney Builders raise money for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

In the first of three mini-golf contests being held over a two-weekend period, the company has converted part of its Dewdney Trunk Road building supply centre into a pitch-and-putt.

They’ve set up an artificial putting green in front of the store, and will be hosting the mini-golf event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, as well as next Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24.

It costs $5 for one putt, $10 for three putts, with no daily limits, and all proceeds will be given to the hospital foundation. Each day a new prize will be offered for each hole. This week’s prizes include a grill and rolling cooler, drill with batteries, and gift certificates for Golf Town and Starbucks.

“Every dollar we receive is making a difference in health care right here at home; whether it is essential equipment, high priority needs or special projects at Ridge Meadows Hospital, or health care programs and healthy living opportunities in the community – your gift will truly make a difference,” said foundation executive director Laura Butler.

In addition to this weekend’s fundraiser, the hospital foundation held one of its biggest annual fundraisers last month, the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Fund Run, and confirmed it was a success despite having to be virtual for the second year running.

While the goal was to attract a few hundred participants and raise $25,000, the virtual event didn’t garner that kind of support. But there were 107 participants who raised more than $8,300 for the June 6 event where participants picked their route, their pace, and their distance.

“While the race may have looked a little different this year, the spirit of the event was true to its roots,” Butler said. “For nearly two decades, Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Fund Run has been one of Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows family fundraising events supporting health care in your community.”

The hospital foundation has committed to more than $660,000 for “essential” equipment and other high-priority health care needs in the community this year, and this event helped towards reaching that goal.

In the meantime, kudos went out just this week to one of the participating Fund Run teams.

All hospital teams that register with three or more people were automatically entered to win a Subway lunch. Well, the food was delivered to the crew in ambulatory care department, which fielded a team called Ambulatory Ramblers.

“We look forward to seeing you all, in person next year!” Butler concluded.

