Miss Pitt Meadows competing for Canadian title

Emma Roberts-Ruttan, 13, will be competing in the Galaxy International Jr. Miss Galaxy competition in September. (Contributed)

Miss Pitt Meadows is going national.

Emma Roberts-Ruttan, 13, will be competing in Galaxy International Pageant’s Jr. Miss Galaxy competition in Toronto this September.

She will be representing Vancouver in the competition.

“I’m super excited but I’m also kind of nervous,” said Roberts-Ruttan, adding that she enjoyed being Miss Pitt Meadows so much, she wanted to do something similar and thought the Galaxy Pageant would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

She will have to practise walking in heels in a gown and she will have to learn more about Vancouver and the surrounding area for any questions she might get during the interview portion of the contest.

During the interview Roberts-Ruttan will have to demonstrate that she is articulate and has good social and conversational skills. She will need to express herself clearly, diplomatically, and project a pleasant personality.

There is also a fashion wear portion of the competition where contestants wear an outfit that reflects their personality. In this category she will be judged on personality, demeanor, beauty, grooming and fashion sense.

Roberts-Ruttan will be competing in an evening gown category where she will wear a full-length gown in a style and colour that best compliments her. Here she will be judged on modeling, on-stage presence, beauty, poise, elegance and charm.

A fashion designer is creating a gown and shipping it from Turkey for Roberts-Ruttan to wear.

Finally she will also be submitting a professional photograph of herself for the photogenic category where she will be judged on her photogenic appeal, photo quality and clarity, beauty of face and personality.

Bonus points will be given to delegates who have made appearances during their reign as a local titleholder.

The Galaxy International Pageant is described on their website as a personal development opportunity for women of all nations to gain confidence and poise in an increasingly competitive world.

This will be the first time Roberts-Ruttan will be competing on this level.

A fundraiser to help Roberts-Ruttan with her travel expenses is being held at 5:30 p.m. on Apr. 7 at The Ranch Pub and Grill, 21973 132 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $18 and must be purchased ahead of time.

The main fundraising event will be the silent auction that will include $1,500 off a realtor’s commission, a hair cut and style, a manicure with gel nails, a Mary Kay gift basket and a Ricky’s Country Restaurant gift card.

To order tickets email k-robertspm@hotmail.ca or call 604-347-7797.

The Jr. Miss Galaxy competition takes place Sept. 3 to 7, the winner will get an all-expense paid trip to Portugal for the international competition.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



