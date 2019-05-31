Miss Pitt Meadows enjoys 4H and friends

Last year’s record bearer is the 2019 Miss Pitt Meadows.

Emma Roberts-Ruttan found out about a month ago that she would have the honour of the title this year.

On Saturday, Amelia Caldwell, the outgoing Miss Pitt Meadows, will pass the crown Emma during the Pitt Meadows Day opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. on the main stage in Harris Road Park.

Emma, a Grade 6 student at Highland Park elementary, has lived in Pitt Meadows for eight years.

She is a member of the Pitt River Rabbit 4H club and the Otter 4-H Llama and Poultry club and has four bunnies of her own. Emma loves rabbits because they are “cute and fluffy” and llamas because they are close to horses, her ultimate favourite animal, but you can’t ride them.

In addition to camping with her family, Emma enjoys hiking along the dikes in Pitt Meadows, especially along the Alouette River by Harris Road. Emma’s favourite subject at school is gym because she loves to run. She enjoys track and field, especially the 100 metres, 200 m and long jump.

Pitt Meadows Day Royal Party 2019

• Miss Pitt Meadows 2019: Emma Roberts-Ruttan;

• 1st Attendant – Caitlin Picard;

• 2nd Attendant – Meghan Pasha;

• 3rd Attendant – Mackenzie Luniw;

• Record Bearer – Grace Leggett;

• Medallion Bearer – Elizabeth Catherine Rose Wiebe;

• Flag Bearers – Benjamin Black and Liam King;

• Flower Girls – Arianna Joy Gooding, Kaydence McCaw, Violet Alain, Sabrina Phaneuf, Juliet Garant, Victoria Woycheshen, Gabriella Montenegro, Alexis Milewski, Olivia Christine Renee Wiebe and Charlotte Bried.



cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter