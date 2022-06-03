Miss Pitt Meadows honoured to be chosen

Victoria Woycheshen found out at the beginning of May she was the next Miss Pitt Meadows

Victoria Woycheshen is Miss Pitt Meadows 2022. (Special to The News)

Miss Pitt Meadows 2022 couldn’t believe her ears when she found out she had been chosen for the role.

Victoria Woycheshen found out at the beginning of May.

“We honestly thought it must have been picked already,” said her mother Celina Woycheshen.

Her reaction was pretty funny, said Celina, describing how Victoria called her and she asked if she was talking with Miss Pitt Meadows 2002.

She started crying, added Celina. She had tears in her eyes because she was so excited.

“Maybe a little,” the 11-year-old conceded.

Victoria, a Grade 6 student at Pitt Meadows Elementary, has lived almost her whole like in Pitt Meadows, minus about two years she spent in Saskatchewan.

They moved back, Celina said, because they missed the city they call home.

What Victoria loves most about Pitt Meadows is the community and the people. She loves going to all the community events, especially Pitt Meadows Day, Canada Day, and music in the park during the summer.

Victoria loves to draw and play the piano. She also plays the bass clarinet in band at school.

She is involved with Girl Guides and loves to garden.

Victoria is most proud of helping to start the Orange Heart Project in Pitt Meadows.

The project itself started just after the 215 unmarked graves were discovered at the former residential school in Kamloops. Celina noticed a person in Chilliwack had started making orange heart stickers. She talked to her daughters, who are both involved with Girl Guides where they are involved in various community service projects.

They decided they wanted to start the project in this community.

“It’s just basically to show your support and love for the First Nations and Indigenous community,” explained Celina.

They began filling a box of heart stickers and put it outside of their complex at 119 Avenue and Harris Road where people can help themselves to a sticker. So far they have distributed more than 5,000 in the community and have another 1,000 on their way to hand out.

At school school Victoria enjoys math and science and also art.

Victoria said she is really honoured to be chosen as Miss Pitt Meadows this year.

“It is really special,” she said.

