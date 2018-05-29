Miss Pitt Meadows loves having a friend around the corner

Amelia Caldwell will be honoured with the title of Miss Pitt Meadows at the 77th annual Pitt Meadows Day this Saturday.

Caldwell found out two weeks ago and the Pitt Meadows elementary student is very excited.

“It means that you have to be very responsible about it and that you have to really like where you live and really enjoy Pitt Meadows,” said Caldwell.

“I just really like the community and I feel like you know lots of people there and you just can always have a friend around the corner,” added the Grade 6 student.

On Saturday, Ciara Henderson, the outgoing Miss Pitt Meadows, will be passing the crown during the opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. on the main stage in Harris Road Park.

Caldwell loves to play with her Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association under-12 teammates on the Wildcats and she also dances with CentreStage Dance.

“I do hip hop and musical theatre. I like hip hop because there are lots of different kinds of moves you can do and musical theatre because I like to sing and act,” said Caldwell, adding that she will be in the chorus for their upcoming production of Grease.

Caldwell is an avid reader whose favourite books are from the Harry Potter and The Hunger Games series of novels.

“Recently I had to do a French speech on a subject of our choice and I did J.K. Rowling,” Caldwell said of the Harry Potter author. “I just discovered about how many hard times she really went through, and even though she had these really terrible times, she still managed to push through and do what she loved,” she explained.

Caldwell loves being a part of the Girl Guides because of the activities, field trips and camping excursions. She also enjoys painting, drawing and long jump.

Pitt Meadows Day Royal Party 2018: Miss Pitt Meadows 2018 – Amelia Caldwell; Attendant – Jaida Ellis; Record Bearer – Jacqueline Worley; Medallion Bearer – Emma Roberts-Ruttan; Flag Bearers – Blake Thomson and Byron Burleigh; Flower Girls – Brenna Henderson, Clara Kelley, Asha Gill, Kiersten Petersen, Morgan Jones, Keirra Mahlmann, Makena Hertzog, Katelyn Ryan, Amelia Hardman and Kali Walker-Kemp.