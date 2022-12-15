Mission Secondary students cook turkey dinner in Christmas-giving tradition

Mission Secondary School (MSS) students built upon an ongoing Christmas tradition and served upwards of 500 meals for the people of Mission, Abbotsford and Maple Ridge this past weekend.

On Friday and Saturday (Dec. 9 and 10), the MSS leadership class cooked turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables to package into Christmas dinners for low-income individuals and families.

The students have been preparing Christmas dinners for several years now and have expanded the scope of their deliveries to include several communities across the Fraser Valley. Teachers Ed Sward and Michael Schnieder helped organize the efforts with additional contributions from Howard Wong Farms.

“Making the dinners proved to be rewarding for not only the recipients, but the students and staff,” MSS students Kennedy McKimmon and Madeline Stone said in a news release. “The arduous work that the students put in paid off.”

The school plans to continue the tradition in the future.

