MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows hosts art show in office

Artist David Clark, left, and Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, with paintings by Clark behind. (Facebook/Garibaldi Art Club)

The constituency office of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare has been transformed into an art gallery of sorts.

From 3 p.m. on June 27 through the month of September, the public are welcome to view a variety of artists, members of the Garibaldi Art Club, who will have their work on display.

The exhibit at Beare’s office will include paintings by Lyn Thomas, Olivia Burrage, Deb Carr, Trudy Deaton, Diane L. Speirs, and Leslie Lendvoy.

Opening day will be from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.

In June Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith welcomed artwork by Garibaldi Art Club members Dave Clark, Christopher Potter, and Jackie Versfelt. That exhibit will be ongoing until Sunday, July 31.

The main inspiration for both shows is to showcase Maple Ridge artists, explained artist Dave Clark.

“Some sales have resulted which is always nice for the artists,” he said.

This is the first Garibaldi Art Club Feature Artist display of 2022.

The Garibaldi Art Club also shows their work at the Haney Farmers Market and will be holding their big fall show and sale on November 18, 19, and 20th at the Albion Community Center.

The constituency office for MLA Lisa Beare is unit 104-20130 Lougheed Highway and MLA Bob D’Eith’s is located at unit 102-23015 Dewdney Trunk Road.