Mobile complaint clinic coming to Langley Feb. 9

The B.C. Ombudsperson is touring cities, taking complaints against the provincial government

Have you been treated unfairly by the provincial government, a local government, or other B.C. public body?

The B.C. Office of the Ombudsperson is hosting a mobile complaint clinic in Langley on Feb. 9.

“Our services are free of cost and open to anyone who has a complaint with a B.C. provincial or local public authority,” said Jay Chalke, B.C. Ombudsperson. “Our experienced staff will listen to your situation in-person, and can often help you on-the-spot.”

The Office of the Ombudsperson is also taking appointments for its mobile clinics in Coquitlam Feb. 5 and 6, Maple Ridge on Feb. 7 and Mission on Feb. 8.

“Across each stage of life, we all interact with government bodies frequently – at work, at school, at home and in the community,” said Chalke. “Helping folks get treated fairly: that’s the work of the B.C. Ombudsperson.”

If you are not able to make the mobile clinic, you can submit your complaint to the Office of the Ombudsperson by phone, mail, fax, or confidential web form.

For more information and to make an appointment, call the Office of the Ombudsperson toll-free at 1-800-567-3247.

The Ombudsperson provides an independent avenue for individuals with complaints about provincial and local public services. Individuals are provided with referral information and assistance if they have not yet used existing appeal or review processes or are guided to early resolution of their complaints.

Other complaints results in an investigation to determine if the actions of a public authority were fair and reasonable.

Each year, it receives around 7,500 enquiries and complaints and conducts 2,000 individual investigations and early resolutions.