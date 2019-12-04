Moms Gone Wild in Maple Ridge donate thousands for teens

Moms Gone Wild donated more than $5,000 to the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society. (Contributed)

Moms Gone Wild have raised thousands of dollars for teens for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

The donation was delivered to Lorraine Bates, chief director of the Christmas Hamper Society, Monday.

RELATED: Maple Ridge Club brings out the wild side of mothers

The group raised around $1,000 in gift cards and $4,200 in cash.

There were 98 individuals and businesses who donated this year.

“I would like to thank every single one of you for supporting this cause and helping us to achieve our goal. On top of the monetary value, you’ve given the meaningful gifts of hope and belonging. Our community truly feels and appreciates your love,” said Cheryl Zandbergen, who founded Moms Gone Wild in 2017.

• For more information, go to www.mrpmchristmashamper.ca.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter