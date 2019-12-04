Moms Gone Wild donated more than $5,000 to the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society. (Contributed)

Moms Gone Wild in Maple Ridge donate thousands for teens

Donation made to the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Moms Gone Wild have raised thousands of dollars for teens for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

The donation was delivered to Lorraine Bates, chief director of the Christmas Hamper Society, Monday.

RELATED: Maple Ridge Club brings out the wild side of mothers

The group raised around $1,000 in gift cards and $4,200 in cash.

There were 98 individuals and businesses who donated this year.

“I would like to thank every single one of you for supporting this cause and helping us to achieve our goal. On top of the monetary value, you’ve given the meaningful gifts of hope and belonging. Our community truly feels and appreciates your love,” said Cheryl Zandbergen, who founded Moms Gone Wild in 2017.

• For more information, go to www.mrpmchristmashamper.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MAP: Christmas light displays in Lower Mainland and beyond

Just Posted

Moms Gone Wild in Maple Ridge donate thousands for teens

Donation made to the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Cythera opening children’s boutique in Maple Ridge

Haney Plaza store closure led to 15 layoffs.

Maple Ridge petting zoo shut down by city hopes to reopen in March

Operator said business had been working toward compliance

Close carbon monoxide call in Pitt Meadows

16 people treated for exposure to CO on Tuesday

Old Mussallem house on borrowed time in Maple Ridge Cemetery

Dec. 10 is deadline for proposals to save building

VIDEO: Feds say next carbon price hike won’t be decided til 2022

Comment follows study that suggested best way to hit 2030 emissions targets was to quadruple price

University of the Fraser Valley union demands free menstrual products for staff, students

Petition calls it a human rights issue, asks for products at Chilliwack/Abbotsford campus washrooms

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Most Read