Monster Foam Party added to Ridge Meadows Home Show

Kids invited to frolic in a pile of bubbles up to six feet deep

A Monster Foam Party will be added to the Ridge Meadows Home Show this year. (Monster Foam/Special to The News)

A new attraction at this year’s Ridge Meadows Home Show is the Monster Foam Party, as part of the Family Fest.

Moms and dads might get excited about the latest in knife sharpeners, shower inserts, or grill scrubbers, but it will take something unique to keep their kids’ attention – like a cannon that shoots out foam.

Norden the Magician is a well known face at local events. When he and his partner The Great Gordini learned about the Monster Foam Cannon, they had to have one.

It can fill any area with sudsy foam up to six feet deep. In that environment, all that’s needed to create a party is to crank the tunes, asserts Norden.

“Yes – we are very excited to be able to bring this new addition to our party business to the home show,” said Norden.

“Have you ever just wanted to jump into a giant pile of bubbles and frolic like a little kid? Are you a little kid and just can’t wait for something like this to happen?! Then look no further than Monster Foam – where we make monster size mountains of foam for you to play in!”

He said the billions of bubbles are all safe, clean, hypoallergenic, dye free and scent free. On a warm day, they are also a fun way to cool off.

Haney Builders Supplies is the Family Fest sponsor, and also provide the Bring Back Play Giant Sandbox.

Norden is a headliner, as is the Norden and Gorden Show.

Shooting Star Amusements will bring a carnival and midway, Sparkle Bar will offer crafting, the Balloon Dog will bring balloon tying creations, and there will be wandering characters from Happy Land Events on the scene.

There is also variety of stage entertainments, like Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics, superheros, Ridge Meadows Got Talent performers and more.

The Family Fest is open all three days (April 29 to May 1), in conjunction with the home show, and admission is free.