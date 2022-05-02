Bonnie Kilroe impersonates Cher at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

More visitors attend this years home show in Maple Ridge than 2019

Executive director Graham Vanstone already looking to next year

Thousands visited the Ridge Meadows Home Show over the weekend, spending like it was 2019.

Executive director Graham Vanstone estimates between 22,000 and 24,000 people stepped through the doors of the show that featured hundreds of exhibitors selling everything from shower heads, windows, gates, hot tubs, mops, rocks and crystals, beauty products, and more.

In 2019 about 22,500 made their way to the show, said Vanstone, pleased with the numbers.

“People were happy to see people again after two or three years,” he said, adding that people were also ready to spend.

“People were shopping. The King Pillow sold out on Saturday,” said Vanstone, noting that he heard from exhibitors that by Saturday they had reached 2019 sales numbers.

“Even though we were down a building, people were still in the buildings for two or three hours. So people were spending time in there, so that was great,” he said.

The foam pit was popular throughout the weekend, along with the stage entertainment, said Vanstone, including: magicians The Great Gordini and Norden the Magician; Bonnie Kilroe who performed as country icon Dolly Parton and pop sensation Cher; Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics; local rapper Young Decs; and local artists Pamela Dominelli and Caden Knudson to promote Ridge Meadows Got Talent.

The show also featured a Psychic Fair.

Next year he is aiming to once again have a full show and has already started working on changes to different areas, to enhance it.

Exhibitors, he said, have already started signing up for next year.

“This year was our first year back after two years and it was a success. We look forward to welcoming everyone in 2023,” said Vanstone.

The Monster Foam Pit proved very popular with the children at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

