Most extravagant rock show in town

Diane Cougar carves a seal head rising out of the water at Maple Ridge Lapidary Club’s 62nd annual Rock and Gem show Saturday. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS) Vendors carried jewellery of all shapes and sizes. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS) Bracelets on the lower floor of Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS) Some geological wonders caught Georgia Alexanders’s eye. (Ronan O’Doherty -THE NEWS) Rocks and gems in every colour imaginable were available. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS) Walter Pinder acted as auctioneer on the top floor of the showcase. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS) One of many beautiful walrus carvings on display at the show. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)

There are no mosh pits at this weekend’s rock show at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall but the stars of the expo are no less extravagant than any lead singer.

Maple Ridge Lapidary Club’s 62nd annual Rock and Gem show takes up both floors of the hall and every available parking spot outside.

They have come a long way since holding gatherings in basements, garages and greenhouses.

Past-president, Carol Kostochuk joined the club 15 years ago and has witnessed its growth.

“When I first started about 15 years ago our show was at the United Church but we grew out of there.. and now we’ve essentially grown out of here,” she said.

Kostochuk added the show is always one to mark on calendars for B.C. gem lovers.

“A lot of our vendors go to Tucson [Arizona] in January and the beginning of February, so when they come back this is their first show.

“So we kind of get the best of what’s on offer.”

Fellow past-president Ken Rimmer said the show attracts many different visitors.

“Some people look at it holistically,” he said.

“They believe in the healing power of stones, and others are hobbyists who have home workshops, then there’s sculptors and people who love to collect for display and enjoyment too.”

Kostochuk chimed in while showing off her rings, many of which she made herself.

“And some of us like to wear it.”

Harley Waterson has been a vendor at the show for four years and a hobbyist for over 30.

He explained what he finds so fascinating about the rocks and gems he collects.

“All the beauty that mother nature has hidden away for us to expose by cutting open the stones, polishing them up and admiring the beauty.

“There’s just an almost infinite variety of things that mother nature has hidden away for us to expose –beautiful fossils, beautiful crystals, beautiful lapidary materials.”

The show will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



