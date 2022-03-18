Movie industry appreciation night coming to Maple Ridge

An information session about filming in Maple Ridge will be held at The Ridge Meadows Studios. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

An invitation is out to local businesses and residents to learn more about the film industry in Maple Ridge at the first ever community Film Appreciation Night.

The evening is going to be more like an information session on how the film industry operates and benefits the community, explained Flori Chaykowski, executive director of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

It will be an opportunity for businesses and residents to attend and ask questions, she said.

There will also be a presentation by CreativeBC.

Chaykowski noted the evening came about after questions came through the BIA about filming that took place downtown in February.

“And it was those questions that kind of triggered me to speak with the city and the municipality and get together and see what we can do to answer those questions for our businesses,” she remarked.

Mark Wilmot, film liaison with Angusfilm Prodution Services, a film site supervision company that provides services throughout the province, including Maple Ridge, explained the evening is about cooperation and keeping the relationship between the city, businesses and the film industry at its best.

“To make sure everyone’s happy,” he said.

“The industry is great for Maple Ridge and I know that both as a former resident of Maple Ridge as well as a film employee,” he said.

Chaykowski said there are 30 people registered for the event so far and there is room for 20 more.

The event takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at The Ridge Studios Inc. at 22366 119 Ave., downtown Maple Ridge. The entrance is along 224 Street.

READ MORE: Great start to the year for film productions in Maple Ridge

ALSO: Busy spring expected for film productions in Pitt Meadows

Questions are preferred to be submitted in advance.

“Because then it gives them the opportunity, right, to look at what the questions are and what kind of information that they maybe have to add to the presentation,” explained Chaykowski.

There will also be a gift card draw. So don’t forget to bring business cards, she added.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Chaykowski added.

“I hope that it provides our goal of answering those questions and communicating to our business and community on the film industry and, again, as it pertains to Maple Ridge.”

Film industrymaple ridge